Magic Blowout Cavaliers In Game 3 To Bring Series To 1-2

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic won Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-83 on Thursday.

After struggling in the first two away games, maybe home-court advantage really played a big role. The fans brought the energy.

“Our Fanbase is incredible. The energy in this building was absolutely spectacular, the way in which they came out supporting us from the beginning of the game. I think that’s what energized our group” – Jamahl Mosley, Magic coach

Paolo Banchero on what it’s like being in the Kia Center:

Magic Key Contributors

The main contributor for the Magic was Banchero, who led the game in scoring. He had a double-double with 31 points, 14 rebounds and five assists while shooting 50% from the field and 44.4% from the 3-point line.

Other key players were Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony who all scored in the double digits.

Suggs had 24 points, Wagner had 16, Fultz had 11 and Anthony had 10.

What’s really impressive for Suggs is that he shot 81.8% from the field, 60% from the 3-point line and 100% at the free-throw.

(9) Orlando Magic on X: “JALEN SUGGS WINDMILL https://t.co/zctc5zkxaT” / X (twitter.com)

Cavaliers Downfall

The Cavaliers shot 39% from the field, 23.5% from the 3-point line and only had five offensive rebounds.

On top of that, not a single player was in the positives for plus-minus contributions. Shots weren’t falling, they couldn’t seem to catch momentum and they didn’t control the ball well with a total of 14 turnovers.

Their main star Donovan Mitchell had an off night with 15 points. He shot 1-6 from 3 and 6-16 from the field with a minus of 25.

Game 4

Game 4 of this series is in the Kia Center again, this time at 1 p.m. Saturday (TNT). Be on the lookout for Banchero and Suggs, but don’t underestimate the Cavaliers as they are up 2-1 still.

Can the Magic tie the series 2-2?