Home / Feature Sports News / Jacksonville Hires Doug Marrone As Head Coach, Former Coach Coughlin As VP
Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone heads to the locker room after the second quarter of an NFL Football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone heads to the locker room after the second quarter of an NFL Football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Hires Doug Marrone As Head Coach, Former Coach Coughlin As VP

Gabriel Bautista January 10, 2017 Feature Sports News, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL 6 Views

Time of Change for Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced Monday the hiring of former head coach Tom Coughlin as Executive Vice President of Operations. Additionally, interim head coach Doug Marrone will take over as the permanent coach for the Jags. Also, General Manager Dave Caldwell signed a two-year extension with the team. This allows for a three-year window for the Jaguars to turn their franchise around under new leadership.

What Coughlin, Marrone bring to Jacksonville

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone cheers during the third quarter of an NFL Football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Coughlin was the first head coach for the Jaguars when the team entered the league in 1995. During his eight year tenure in Jacksonville, Coughlin compiled a 68 – 60 record, tied for the most wins in Jaguars coaching history. Coughlin led the Jags to the AFC Championship Game twice and was named NFL Coach of the Year in 1996. In 1999, Coughlin’s team put together a 14-2 regular season record.

Coughlin’s success continued when he took over a struggling New York Giants franchise as head coach in 2004. He coached New York to the Super Bowl in 2007 and again in 2012. Coughlin would later step down in 2015; since then, he has been working for the NFL as a senior advisor.

Marrone served as Syracuse’s head coach from 2009 – 2012. He lead the team to a modest 25 – 25 record during his time at the university. Following his tenure at Syracuse, Marrone was hired as head coach of the Buffalo Bills. In his first season in 2013, Marrone and the Bills achieved only a 6 – 9 record. However, in the 2014 season the Bills fought their way to a 9 – 7 showing. This was the first time in 10 years Buffalo posted a winning record.

After a change of ownership for the Bills, Marrone opted out of his contract. In January 2015 Marrone became assistant head coach and offensive line coach for Jacksonville. Former Jacksonville head coach Gus Bradley was fired in December of this past season after posting only a 14 – 48 record in almost four seasons. Marrone assumed head coaching responsibilities and is now the contracted coach for the Jags.

Looking forward for Jacksonville

Jan 5, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants former head coach Tom Coughlin addresses the media during a press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

These hires bode well for Jaguars fans who have been accustomed to disappointing seasons under Bradley’s tenure. Two-time Super Bowl winner Coughlin brings a winning mentality into town. The former Giants head coach has been around the game for a long time now and understands football well.

Coughlin is known as a strict disciplinarian and received the nickname “Colonel Coughlin” during his time in New York. Some of his players received fines for showing up to team meetings two minutes early as opposed to five minutes early.

Marrone is also no stranger to success, posting winning records during his time at Syracuse and Buffalo. The Jaguars have a young roster with plenty of raw talent. It’ll be a big task for Marrone to hone the abilities of his newer players. After their final game of the season, a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Marrone said players should be accountable for their mistakes. With the combination of Coughlin’s no-nonsense mentality, and Marrone’s demand for accountability the Jaguars hope they can break free from their losing ways.

 

Tags

About Gabriel Bautista

Check Also

Jan 8, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) carries the ball past Miami Dolphins free safety Bacarri Rambo (30) to score a touchdown during the first half in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers Rout Dolphins 30-12, Advance to Face Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger finally had both Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell in a playoff game for …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties