Daquon Green Feature

Wide Receiver Daquon Green from Tampa Tech High School has decided on signing with the University of Florida.

He’s been set on his decision for a while now, making his decision at least 20 months ago.

Decision

Being from Tampa, Florida he had thoughts of attending the University of South Florida and staying home.

Ultimately, Green wanted to be a Gator and is just two hours away from being home.

Feels Good To Be a Gator!🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/pG6CDWA6Aj — DaQuon Green (@iamDG7) February 1, 2017

Prior to Florida

Green was rated as a four star recruit and was ranked as the twelfth wide receiver in ESPN’s top 300.

In high school he caught 115 passes and totaled 2,255 yards for 26 touchdowns. Through his high school career, Green also rushed the ball 21 times and averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

He also was selected to the 2016 All Hillsborough County First Team and played in the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game.