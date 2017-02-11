SEC Preview: Clash in Starksville

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-9) will host the No.19 South Carolina Gamecocks (19-5) on Saturday in a SEC East-West match-up. Mississippi State has been good at home posting up a 10-4 record but has yet to win against a ranked opponent this season. The Gamecocks however, are one of three SEC teams that Mississippi State has a winning record against. Though, to beat a good South Carolina team they need to play out of this world like the Monstars in honor of Space Jam night.

Space Jam night is on Saturday at 7 p.m. come #PackTheHump for our game against South Carolina!#HailState pic.twitter.com/6eGHFJUunh — MSU Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 9, 2017

Bulldogs Talented Youth

The Bulldogs have been led by their underclassmen who make up four of their five starters. Sophomore Quincy Weatherspoon is the leader of the Bulldogs leading the team with over 17 points per game. Not only does he lead the Bulldogs in points per game but also, Weatherspoon leads the SEC in three-point field goal percentage shooting at 42 percent.

Besides Weatherspoon, the Bulldogs have a dynamic freshman duo in Lamar Peters (12.4) and Mario Kegler (10.1) averaging double-digits a game. They hope to get the Bulldogs their first victory over a top 25 team since the 2011-12 season.

C'mon, Q! It's game time! Lace up your Adidas, grab your Wheaties & your Gatorade, and we'll pick up a Big Mac on the way to The Hump! pic.twitter.com/qbw6VKe51b — MSU Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 9, 2017

Mississippi State shoots the ball above average in the SEC at a rate of 45.1 percent. Though, what may give them their biggest chance is holding their opponents to 31.9 percent when shooting the three ball.

The Gamecocks Emergence

South Carolina has proven to be one of the top teams in the SEC as they post up three victories against top-25 opponents. Its been a long time since they’ve seen this much success as the last time they posted two consecutive 20 win seasons was over a decade ago. With the help of Senior Sindarious Thornwell, the Gamecocks may reach heights that they have never accomplished before.

Thornwell is the standout for South Carolina as he comes off his last game posting 44 points against Alabama. He has averaged over 20 points per game and ranks third among the SEC in scoring. Their backcourt overall has come off huge as they have scored 80% of their team’s points in the last five games. South Carolina is coming off a loss to Alabama and will look to bounce back with a win against the Bulldogs.

Conclusion

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are ready to roll in Starksville. Will the Bulldogs be able to pull off the upset? The game will be played at 8pm on Saturday.