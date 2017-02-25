SEC Hoops Preview: Mississippi State Battles Vanderbilt

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs are hoping for a win. Last year, Guard Quinndary Weatherspoon hit a 3 pointer at the buzzer to beat Vanderbilt at home.

Mississippi State

Now, the Dogs (14-13, 5-10 SEC) are in a five-game losing streak. On Tuesday, Mississippi State lost to Ole Miss in overtime. Guard I.J Ready led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Mario Kegler added 15 to go along with his eight rebounds.

Dogs Looking To Get Back on Track At Vanderbilt 📰: https://t.co/elVbYlzs39#HailState pic.twitter.com/tPcE168XXX — MSU Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 24, 2017

The team is just looking to end the season strong. Senior Gaurd, I. J. Ready said, “The season is not over. We hit a little downfall, but I think that the three games we have left in the conference, we can still make a run at it.”

After Tuesday’s loss, Head Coach Ben Howland said the team has been working on defense in order to defeat Vandy.

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt (15-13, 8-7 SEC) is coming off a big win to rival Tennessee Wednesday night. Now, the Commodores are trying for the NCAA tournament. If the Commodores have three weeks of near perfect basketball it is definitely a possibility. With a big win over Florida 68- 66 in Gainesville. The Commodores have had their game faces on. Vanderbilt has figured out how to play strong defense and how to score on offensive even scoring some shots from the 3 point line.

Dogs vs Commodores

The Commodores lead the all- time series, 77-48, 46-9 in Nashville and are looking to continue the winning streak. The game starts 4:00 on Saturday on ESPNU in the Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tennessee.