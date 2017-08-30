Home / Breaking News / Two More Gator Football Suspensions Announced
Nov 12, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett (25) is congratulated by wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) after he ran with the ball for first down against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Two More Gator Football Suspensions Announced

Charlie Jordan August 30, 2017 Breaking News, College Football, Feature Sports News, Gator Football 134 Views

The Florida Gator football team has faced constant adversity in preparation for their season opener against the Michigan Wolverines. Since the Advocare Classic was announced, Florida has been the undisputed underdog. Now, the Gators face two more suspensions in light of their season opener.

Adding Onto the Suspensions

In addition to seven players being suspended for fraudulent charges to school-issued debit cards, Florida will also suspend tailback Jordan Scarlett and WR Rick Wells. Scarlett and Wells’ week one suspensions appear to stem from the same scandal that landed Antonio Callaway in hot water.

If this story sounds familiar, that’s because two Florida players were recently cited for marijuana possession in their on-campus dorm. Linebacker Ventrell Miller was already suspended for the debit card scandal, and WR James Robinson’s citation added him to the list of suspended Gators.

If you’re keeping count, that’s ten Florida football players who will not see the field during Florida’s week one matchup against Michigan.

Callaway and Scarlett’s Impact

Last season, Antonio Callaway led all receivers with 721 yards, while Scarlett carried Florida’s backfield with 889 rushing yards. Needless to say, Scarlett and Callaway are proven skill players who accounted for 36% of Florida’s total offensive production (4,472 yards) last season. Now, head coach Jim McElwain and the Gators will look to replace the gaping hole that is left by these suspensions.

Not only is Florida left without two of their most productive offensive stars, but the Gators have yet to name a starting quarterback.

The Gators suspended for the Advocare Classic against Michigan –

  • LB Ventrell Miller
  • WR James Robinson
  • WR Antonio Callaway
  • RB Jordan Scarlett
  • OL Kadeem Telfort
  • OL Richerd Desir-Jones
  • LB James Houston
  • DL Jordan Smith
  • DL Keivonnis Davis
  • WR Rick Wells

Updates Ahead

Continue to visit this story for developing updates after Jim McElwain’s 5:30 PM press conference.

