Two More Gator Football Suspensions Announced

The Florida Gator football team has faced constant adversity in preparation for their season opener against the Michigan Wolverines. Since the Advocare Classic was announced, Florida has been the undisputed underdog. Now, the Gators face two more suspensions in light of their season opener.

Adding Onto the Suspensions

In addition to seven players being suspended for fraudulent charges to school-issued debit cards, Florida will also suspend tailback Jordan Scarlett and WR Rick Wells. Scarlett and Wells’ week one suspensions appear to stem from the same scandal that landed Antonio Callaway in hot water.

If this story sounds familiar, that’s because two Florida players were recently cited for marijuana possession in their on-campus dorm. Linebacker Ventrell Miller was already suspended for the debit card scandal, and WR James Robinson’s citation added him to the list of suspended Gators.

If you’re keeping count, that’s ten Florida football players who will not see the field during Florida’s week one matchup against Michigan.

Callaway and Scarlett’s Impact

Last season, Antonio Callaway led all receivers with 721 yards, while Scarlett carried Florida’s backfield with 889 rushing yards. Needless to say, Scarlett and Callaway are proven skill players who accounted for 36% of Florida’s total offensive production (4,472 yards) last season. Now, head coach Jim McElwain and the Gators will look to replace the gaping hole that is left by these suspensions.

Not only is Florida left without two of their most productive offensive stars, but the Gators have yet to name a starting quarterback.

The Gators suspended for the Advocare Classic against Michigan –

LB Ventrell Miller

WR James Robinson

WR Antonio Callaway

RB Jordan Scarlett

OL Kadeem Telfort

OL Richerd Desir-Jones

LB James Houston

DL Jordan Smith

DL Keivonnis Davis

WR Rick Wells

Updates Ahead

Continue to visit this story for developing updates after Jim McElwain’s 5:30 PM press conference.