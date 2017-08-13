Home / Breaking News / 7 Gators Suspended For Season Opener, Including Antonio Callaway
Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) celebrates after he ran the ball in for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at EverBank Field. Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

7 Gators Suspended For Season Opener, Including Antonio Callaway

Savanna Collins August 13, 2017 Breaking News, College Football, Feature Sports News, Gainesville, Gator Football, SEC 43 Views

Gainesville, Fla. — The Florida Gators football will be without a few players for its 2017 season opener against Michigan.

Seven players, including wide receiver Antonio Callaway, were suspended on Sunday.

The other players that will miss the match up on Sept. 2 at AT&T Field in Arlington, Texas are offensive linemen Kadeem Telfort and Richerd Desir-Jones, linebackers James Houston and Ventrell Miller, and defensive linemen Jordan Smith and Keivonnis Davis.

“We have a small group of players that have made some choices that are extremely disappointing,” head coach Jim McElwain said in a statement. “Action has been taken—they have missed some practice and will miss the Michigan game. We will use this as a learning opportunity and we will have some players step up as we move forward.”

How this hurts the Gators

The loss of Callaway will cause the greatest impact in the season kickoff against Michigan. The junior wide receiver led the team last season with 54 catches and 721 receiving yards. He also contributed on punt and kickoff returns.

Davis, a junior defensive lineman was also expected to see the field on defense as a defensive end.

There is no indication how long the suspensions will last and if the players will be back for the home opener against Northern Colorado on Sept. 9.

Stay tuned to WRUF as this story develops.

Tags

About Savanna Collins

Check Also

Early Takeaways From the Gators First Practice of Fall Camp

On Wednesday, all the offseason build up, speculation and recruiting questions were finally answered thanks …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties