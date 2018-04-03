Managing The Quarterback

Florida football is on the come up with the hire of coach Dan Mullen. They’re also trying to do something the program has failed to do lately: develop a winning quarterback.

Head coach Dan Mullen, held a press conference this past Monday, addressing his team’s progress since the first scrimmage of the spring season. Mullen’s words were that the team has “got to keep working, got to keep improving as a team.” The energy the team is bringing is getting better. The Gator Nation’s main concern and question is will their be a reliable quarterback this season?

Mullens’ Take

On Monday the media did not hesitate to make that their first priority on their list of questions for head coach Mullen. The quarterback position is one of the main priority in Mullen’s job, but does not sound quit confident in his players right now. Although it is very early to tell who will be the main quarterback for the upcoming season.

All four Florida quarterbacks participated in Friday’s scrimmage, but majority of the plays came from Franks or Trask. Being the first scrimmage that the team has had in the process of dealing with the learning curve of the new system.

“The most important thing is to manage the game, your job is to put the offense in the best position to go be successful on every single play,” Mullen said. “Take what the defense gives you, get us in the right play and get us in the right check. Quarterbacks need to know when you wanna take a shot down the field and when not take a shot down the filed.”

“A lot of that comes with human nature, like I made a mistake on first down human nature say on 2nd down I’m go make up for the mistake on first down. No, manage the game. Take what the defense gives you.”

Quarterback Talk

Franks struggled in the scrimmage, throwing a couple picks. Despite that, Mullen had some positive remarks for the redshirt Sophomore quarterback. “(Franks) is still learning and getting better. He is the guy who has to learn certain situations that occur. He is very hungry to learn all aspects of the game.”

Mullen also commented on Kyle Trask, saying that he is learning and his job is to play has hard and try to improve everyday. The scrimmage was far from the best football Mullen has seen. It was very rocky on both offense and defense, and Mullen’s priority is seeing cleaner football moving forwards. With repetition hopefully the Gators can get it together for the upcoming season.