Reggie Bush Gets Heisman Reinstated

Share Facebook

Twitter

After nearly 14 years, former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back.

Bush forfeited his trophy almost 14 years ago. The NCAA found out he and his family were receiving benefits while Bush was a student.

The discussion surrounding Bush and his Heisman Trophy started up again around 2021. NIL, or Name Image Likeness, was approved by the NCAA. It allowed students to profit off their name.

So, naturally, Bush and many of his fans started questioning is it possible for Bush to get his trophy back. Although it took three years after NIL got approved by the NCAA, Bush received his trophy back Wednesday.

Welcome Home! We are reinstating the 2005 Heisman Trophy to the University of Southern California’s @ReggieBush! In 2005, Bush gained more than 2000 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns. He received 784 first-place votes, the fifth-most in Heisman Trophy history, while… pic.twitter.com/34oCD7P8CY — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) April 24, 2024

McAfee Chimes In

Former Indianapolis Colts punter and famous sports analyst Pat McAfee went on his show today and praised the decision to give Bush his trophy back.

He compared Bush’s popularity and impact at that time to what Caitlin Clark is today for women’s collegiate basketball.

“This guy was the best player in football. Not only was he must see TV while at USC, he was an attraction for tickets. He was like what Caitlin Clark was for women’s basketball, but for college football.”

He continued his praises as he went into detail about what made Reggie Bush so special.

“Anytime you got to watch a game, you knew there was some ridiculous highlight coming, some shake coming, and there was gonna be a cross-field cutback.”

Reggie Bush will rightfully get his Heisman Trophy back.. This is the right move and I'm happy that they finally made this decision #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VebXy5qO70 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2024

Back Where It Started

The USC Trojans posted an article today covering the Reggie Bush reinstatement situation.

Bush and USC received their Heisman trophies back. Bush is getting this honor back at the perfect time as the 90th Heisman Trophy ceremony is this fall, and he’s invited.

USC is was thrilled to hear this news. Head coach Lincoln Riley described it as a “Historic Day.”

In addition, Bush getting his trophy back puts USC in the lead for most Heisman Trophy winners ever.