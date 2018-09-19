Home / College Football / CFB Preview: Georgia vs. Missouri
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind. Lock has a chance to bolster his Heisman Trophy Saturday with chances against No. 2 Georgia at home. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Victoria Rossman September 19, 2018

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are on the road this weekend as they head to Missouri for an SEC matchup.

SEC Play

Both Georgia and Missouri are 3-0 overall on the season. Georgia has played just one SEC team so far this season: South Carolina. The Bulldogs walked away with a 24-point win over the Gamecocks. Saturday’s game will be the first meeting with an SEC team for Missouri.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart said playing in Missouri will be a tough atmosphere for his team. Smart also talked about his team’s running game and it’s importance to quarterback Jake Fromm.

Missouri Head Coach Barry Odom said his team is excited to get the opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the country.

Quick Facts

  • Georgia is 5-1 against Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC.
  • Missouri cornerback DeMarkus Acy left last week’s game against Purdue with concussion symptoms after the first play. His status against Georgia has still not been announced.
  • Tigers quarterback Drew Lock shouldn’t have to worry too much about being sacked: Georgia has just one total sack on the season.

Previous Meeting

The 2017 game between these two teams ended in a 53-28 Georgia win. Despite the 25-point difference, the Tigers kept it close in the first half before giving up 26 unanswered points.

Game Time

Georgia and Missouri will face off in Columbia at 11 a.m.

