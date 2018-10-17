Dan Mullen Looking to Improve Gators During Bye Week Before Georgia Game

The Florida Gator football team has reached its bye week in Week 8 of the College Football season. Through seven games, the Gators are 6-1, with a 4-1 record in the SEC Conference. At this point last year, the Gators were 3-3.

While the majority of the season has been positive thus far, the Gators’ only loss of the season came against Kentucky, which Florida had previously beaten 31 times in a row. However, the Gators have gotten big wins against the likes of Tennessee, Mississippi State and LSU.

Coach Mullen’s Bye Week Schedule

After seven games at the helm, head coach Dan Mullen has already seen vast improvements from his guys. This week, the guys will be rewarded with some rest, but Mullen plans on analyzing which areas of the team need the most work.

When asked if he had reviewed any footage from the Florida-Georgia game from last season, Mullen said that he hadn’t. His reasoning was that the Bulldogs were a very different team this season, as are the Gators, so it wasn’t one of his priorities to watch tapes from the 42-7 demolition.

On the side, Mullen said that he planned on watching the LSU-Mississippi State game this weekend.

Necessary Improvements

While the Gators have gotten off to a relatively hot start, Mullen is still looking for improvement from his guys.

He mentioned that he is “not disappointed” with the team’s progression, which may suggest that he isn’t completely content with the Gators’ season so far.

Progression as a Team

One of the keys that Mullen highlighted about his squad this season is how they’ve won as a team.

“If you look at how we’ve won football games, we haven’t won it with just defense; we haven’t won it with just offense; we’ve found several different ways to win games, and we’ve done it as a full team,” Mullen said.

Next Up

Next weekend, the Florida Gators will face the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field in Jacksonville. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.