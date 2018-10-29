Monday Night Preview: Patriots at Bills

:The New England Patriots (5-2) travel to New Era Field to take on the Buffalo Bills (2-5) for a Monday Night Football matchup. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m.

The Patriots go into the game as the favorite to win and with Julian Edelman now back in the weekly lineup they have good reason to be.

Preview

The Patriots have won four in a row since falling to Detroit back in September, newbie Josh Gordon has gotten used to Belichick’s offense and Brady’s favorite target, Julian Edelman, has shaken all the rust off since coming back from suspension.

Tom Brady is 28-3 against the Bills in his career. This is the most wins versus any opponent since the merger in 1970.

In addition, the Patriots are averaging 30.6 PPG this season, which is the 4th most by any team this so far this season.

This looks to be an ideal matchup for Brady and company as the Bills are allowing 320.9 YPG, fourth-most in the NFL.

Players to watch

Josh Gordon- NE- WR: Gordon looks to have finally found the right home for him since entering the NFL. We all know Gordon can run the right routes but being able to stay out of trouble seems to be the biggest factor in keeping him off the field. Belichick has been off to a good start of keeping him clean.

LeSean McCoy– BUF- RB: With a rookie QB under center for the Bills, McCoy will need to be the leader on offense for this team to find success versus the Pats. After clearing concussion protocol this weekend, McCoy is expected to be in the lineup and ready to go for tonight’s game.

Keys to Victory

For the Bills, it’s not about stopping Tom Brady, it’s about limiting him. If the Bills can manage to keep the pressure on Brady during the entire game and limit big-time throws, they will have a better opportunity to win.

LOCKDOWN GRONK! When in doubt, Brady will turn to Gronk for an easy pass and a sure four-yard gain. If the Bills take away the middle of the field and make Brady throw sideline to sideline, then they may be able to compete with the Patriots’ fast-paced offense.

For the Patriots, just keep doing what you’re doing. Since falling to the Lions last month, the Patriots have been firing on all cylinders.

Get the ball in Edelman’s hands. He’s been Brady’s safety blanket for a while now and will continue to be until the day he retires.

Must Start Fantasy Players

Tom Brady– NE- QB: Brady has put up 20+ points in each of his last three games. With a struggling Bills defense still looking to find themselves, Brady is a must-start player tonight.

Josh Goron- NE- WR: Gordon has the one playability that you need to use tonight if you can. Gordon is one step away from a 60-yard touchdown and tonight may be the night he gets it.

Up Next

The Bills will host Chicago for their second straight home game.

The Pats host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.