Magic Lose to Pistons, Snap 2-Game Winning Streak

The Orlando Magic is now 4-7 on the season after falling 103-96 to the Detroit Pistons. Things seemed to be looking up for the Magic after back-to-back wins over the Spurs and the Cavaliers. But, blowing two double-digit leads against Detroit put the Magic in familiar (not friendly) territory.

Game Recap

First quarter play was strong in Orlando. The team forced the Pistons into seven turnovers and took a 15-point lead for themselves. Evan Fournier spearheaded the effort, scoring eleven of the team’s 31 points.

The Magic took a strong lead again in the third quarter. This time, leading Detroit by eleven. But, the Pistons tied it up early in the fourth and went on a run to win the game.

Fournier finished with 27 points and four of his teammates also finished in double-digit scoring. All in all, those five players combined for 87 of Orlando’s 96 points. Abysmal play off the bench, including Jarell Martin and Jerian Grant’s zero points each, was the determining factor in the loss.

After the game, Coach Steve Clifford did not hold back.

Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond brought the win to Detroit, combining for 43 points, 24 rebounds, and five assists.

Not So Magic Seasons

Orlando went into the game looking for its first three-game winning streak of the season. Last season, the team was only able to do that twice. They ended the 2017-2018 season 25-57 and 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, this low level of play is becoming more and more par-for-the-course. The last time the Magic made the Playoffs was during the 2011-2012 season. Since then, the team’s ceiling was 11th in the East (2015-2016) and the floor was 15th (2012-2013).

Even recent draft picks are not contributing much. Orlando’s most recent draft pick, Mo Bamba (6th) is averaging 6.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. Last season’s draft pick Jonathan Isaac (6th) is not faring much better, averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. Against the Pistons, Bamba scored two points and grabbed two boards. Isaac, who is constantly battling injuries, did not play.

Firing longtime coach Frank Vogel looked to be the remedy for a struggling team. But, this season’s 4-7 record is still leaving a lot to be desired.

Moving Forward

Next up, Orlando will play the Washington Wizards on Friday. Fortunately for the team, the Wizards are just 2-8.

Only one of these teams will get the Magic touch their mascots ascribe. Find out who it is tomorrow at 7 on Fox Sports Florida.