Wizards falling apart, Beal might be on his way out

The Washington Wizards are off to a rough start this season, sitting at 5-11 nearing the end of November. Recently, the losing has gotten the best of some of Washington’s star players. Both Bradley Beal and John Wall have created some headlines pertaining to their erratic behavior.

Beal voices displeasure with front office

The Wizards are showing a willingness to consider trading John Wall and Bradley Beal, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/8U70XamjO8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2018

In a recent practice, Beal voiced his obvious displeasure towards team president Ernie Grunfeld and the team. Allegedly, the former UF basketball player told Grunfeld he’s been dealing with this “s— for seven years” and has had enough. He also told his boss that he believes it starts from “the top-down”.

Along with John Wall fine, recent practice included All-Star Bradley Beal taking aim at Wizards officials, including president Ernie Grunfeld: “I’ve been dealing with this s— for 7 years — it starts top-down.” Jeff Green and Wall, Beal and Austin Rivers had heated altercations. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2018

Beal’s frustration has been boiling for years now it seems, and his time in D.C. may be coming to a close very soon. Reports have been swirling since yesterday, suggesting the Wizards are willing to shop all of their players, including Beal and Wall. Beal has been asked about the rumors of him being traded, but he isn’t buying into them. He realizes that getting distracted by outside noise will lead to poor play on the court.

Potential landing spots for Beal

Although the front office and Beal himself continue to deflect the rumors that he may be traded before the deadline, there have been plenty of things being said on Twitter yesterday and today.

The Charlotte Hornets have reportedly inquired about Bradley Beal. https://t.co/s0A9V8AHxl — At The Hive (@At_The_Hive) November 20, 2018

Today, the Charlotte Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Beal’s services. The Hornets have been playing well as of late, sitting at 8-8, just a half-game back of the division-leading Orlando Magic. Pairing Beal with Kemba Walker could catapult the Hornets into playoff position later in the season.

WHAT IF: Bradley Beal to Lakers?#Wizards receive: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo#Lakers receive: Bradley Beal, Kelly Oubre, Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/t6rKpjud81 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 20, 2018

Another team Beal could end up playing for is the Los Angeles Lakers. LA’s guard play hasn’t exactly been stellar so far this season and adding Beal to the court that is already home to Lebron James could put them over the top. Rondo is getting old and Lonzo Ball has been very inconsistent so far during his young career. The 25-year-old from St. Louis would fit in perfectly with the purple and gold.