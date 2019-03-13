Georgia and Missouri kick off SEC Tournament tonight

With Selection Sunday just days away, conference tournaments are soon to be in full swing. The SEC Conference Tournament begins Wednesday night, with the 12-seed Missouri Tigers (14-16, 5-13) taking on the 13-seed Georgia Bulldogs (11-20, 2-16) at 7 p.m.

The two teams faced each other last week, when the Tigers blew out the Bulldogs, 64-39 in Athens. It was an abysmal shooting performance for Georgia the last time the teams met, as they shot 25% from the field.

Both Team’s Looking for Fresh Start

The conference tournaments is essentially a second season in college basketball. Each team in the SEC has a clean slate and a chance to win the conference tournament.

That’s the case with the Tigers and Bulldogs. Both are looking at the conference tournament as an opportunity for a fresh start after disappointing seasons.

Missouri Hoping to Keep Progressing

After the Tigers beat the Bulldogs soundly last week, they were topped by Ole Miss in the regular season finale. Now, with the conference tournament set to begin, Missouri is focused on getting better.

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin on team’s progress:

As Martin and his team prepare to face the Bulldogs again, he knows it will be different this time around. Martin says his team can’t expect the Bulldogs to miss as many shots as they did the first time they might. He also added that the Tigers need to be better defensively and Georgia head coach Tom Crean will have his guys prepared.

Georgia Looking to Forget About Last Meeting

As the Bulldogs turn their attention to facing the Tigers a second time in as many weeks, Tom Crean is emphasizing that his team forgets about the past. Georgia had their worst shooting performance of the season when the teams faced. The Bulldogs never found their stride offensively and only scored 14 points in the opening half.

Road Dawgs reporting live from Nashville. It’s #SECTourney game day! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/EhpFyZOOXj — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) March 13, 2019

After their loss to Missouri, the Bulldogs couldn’t bounce back with a win against South Carolina to end the season. However, they played with higher energy and feel ready for the conference tournament.

After watching film from their first meeting, Crean says there are things his team has to take advantage of.

Game Info

Tip off between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on the SEC Network.