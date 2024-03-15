Pat Dooley’s High Five: Tornado-Affected SEC Tourney Holds Memories 16 Years Later

Share Facebook

Twitter

Any time in the last 15 years that an SEC Basketball Tournament is played, there is inevitably a mention of the 2008 Tournament.

That was the one when the tornado ripped through downtown Atlanta and the tourney was eventually moved to Georgia Tech.

There was a documentary about it, but this was one of the few SEC Storied features that didn’t ask me.

But I will never forget it.

Neither has the High Five.

Here are the five most memorable pieces from a crazy few days in Atlanta way back then:

Why was I there?

Because Florida had already lost, but I had convinced my bosses that I should stay to cover the whole tournament.

I just love tournament basketball, so my motives were selfish. I never expected it to be the story that it turned into.

Was I scared?

A little when the roaring coming from outside the Georgia Dome wouldn’t stop. It sounded like someone was landing a massive helicopter on the roof.

Then, with the arena’s catwalks swaying, a bolt fell from the roof and landed next to me. I was heading for the space under the press row tables when it finally stopped.

And then it got crazy

There were not shuttle buses when they made the decision to go home for the day and regroup. I was sitting at the Marriott Marquis bar with an SEC official when he got the call that the tournament would move to Georgia Tech’s arena.

And I called it in just as the last person was leaving the Gainesville Sun for the day. He got it into some editions.

But the thing I remember most from that night was the destruction all around us as we walked over glass and metal to get back to the hotel.

Kentucky fans were not happy

I’ve seen them angry before. They turn the shade of their uniforms (and in some cases hair) when they don’t get their way.

But attendance was limited to family and officials and the Wildcat faithful were close to rioting outside the arena.

That was fun to watch.

It saved Dennis Felton … for a while

There were miracle shots and wild endings to the games. Georgia had to play twice in one day.

But somehow the Bulldogs were able to pull it off.

Felton was going to get fired after the tournament. Instead, he was in the NCAA Tournament and untouchable considering where that team would go down in history.

But they lost in the first round and after an 0-5 SEC start the following year, Georgia fired Felton.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.