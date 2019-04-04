Can inconsistent Celtics make a postseason run?

Boston’s Situation

As of now the Boston Celtics sit tied for the 4th seed with the Indiana Pacers. They will travel to Indiana Friday to take on the Pacers at 8 PM.

This is a big game for both teams as the winner of this game all but locks up home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The winner of this game will also have the opportunity to rest some of their players with only two more games left in the season after Friday. The C’s took down the postseason hopeful Miami Heat on Wednesday Night. Gordon Hayward made a key shot to stop a Miami run to end the game.

Boston faces the Magic and the Wizards to close out their season. Sitting at 47-32 and having already clinched a playoff spot, the Celtics find themselves back in postseason play.

The Celtics will look to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the 3rd consecutive year. With no Lebron in the East anymore, they just might have what it takes to get over the hump this season. However, they’ll have to go through the likes of potential MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the regular season champ Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving

The Celtics have one of the most balanced offensives in the NBA with six players averaging over 11 PPG. Their fate however is held in the hands of their superstar, Kyrie Irving. Kyrie is having another great season for the C’s averaging 23.9 PPG, 7.0 APG and 5.0 RPG.

Irving has matured throughout this season and it has paid dividends for the team. It has been known about the progression between his and Brad Stevens relationship this year. Below Kyrie speaks about the team and his thoughts with the regular season coming to a close.

Sky Is the Limit

The Celtics are presumably healthy and heading into postseason play. They have a solid roster that contains playoff experience and youth. This Celtics team has plenty of depth which could prove to be crucial in the 2019 playoffs.

Having grinders on the team such as Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier could cause a lot of problems for NBA backcourts. The Celtics score a lot of points offensively averaging around 112.3 PPG, however they tend to be inconsistent on the defensive end.

If the C’s can lock up defensively and play efficient ball both ends they are going to be a tough team to beat this postseason. Kyrie Irving will look to lead his team into the finals for his first time without Lebron on his team. There has never been a better chance for him than this year.