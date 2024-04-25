Cavaliers Face Off Against Magic in Game 3

Share Facebook

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic are set to clash in the NBA playoffs, with Cleveland currently leading the series 2-0.

The NBA regular season concluded on April 14, followed by the play-in tournament from April 16 to April 19. Playoffs commenced on Saturday with all first games of the eight first-round matchups taking place on either Saturday or Sunday.

Cleveland and Orlando in the series

Cleveland, ranking No. 4 in the Eastern Conference this season, faces off against No. 5-ranked Orlando in Round 1 of the playoffs. The Cavaliers have dominated the series, securing victories in the first two games.

Game 1

On Saturday, the Cavaliers hosted the Magic in a closely contested match. Leading the charge for the Cavaliers was the dynamic Donovan Mitchell, who showcased his scoring prowess with an impressive tally of 30 points, supported by the presence of Jarrett Allen, whose commanding performance on the boards yielded a remarkable 18 rebounds.

Despite the valiant efforts of Paolo Banchero, who delivered a commendable 24-point performance, the Magic struggled shooting. Their struggles with shooting efficiency culminated in a 33% field goal percentage.

The Cavaliers ultimately emerged triumphant, sealing a hard-fought victory with a final score of 97-83.

Game 2

In Game 2 on Monday, the Cavaliers once again played host to the Magic..

Donovan Mitchell continued to spearhead Cleveland’s offensive efforts. He put up 23 points, and Jarrett Allen showcased his impressive haul of 20 rebounds, etching his name alongside Cavalier’s legends Kevin Love and Brad Daugherty as one of only three players in team history to achieve this feat in a playoff game.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic’s offensive charge with 21 points. Franz Wagner added 18, but Orlando’s struggles with shooting efficiency continued. The Magic went just 9-for-35 on attempts from beyond the arc. They ultimately lost to the Cavaliers again.

Game 3

As the series shifts to Orlando for Game 3, all eyes will be on the Magic as they look to rally and turn the tide in front of their home crowd. With a spot in the conference semifinals hanging in the balance, the Magic must secure four wins out of five remaining to advance.