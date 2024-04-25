Heat Upset Celtics In Game 2

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat have secured at least a fifth game in their series against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. With a 111-101 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday, the Heat leveled the series 1-1.

THE MIAMI HEAT TAKE GAME 2 ON THE ROAD 🔥🌴 pic.twitter.com/INal34rAoz — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2024

The Heat

The Heat are set to potentially upset the Celtics for the second consecutive season, having defeated them in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

This matchup marks the fourth postseason encounter between the teams in the last five years. Despite the absence of two key players, guard Terry Rozier who is sidelined due to a neck injury and Jimmy Butler who is out with a sprained knee, the Heat remain competitive. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, 14 assists, and five rebounds.

The Heat achieved a franchise milestone by sinking 23 3-pointers. The team shot 53.5% from behind the arc in the first half of Game 2.The Heat’s shooting marked the highest number of 3-pointers in any playoff game for the team. Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin weren’t too far from Herro both pouring in 21 points for the team. Although Butler didn’t play in the game, he had some fun after the Heat’s win on Instagram.

Jimmy Butler trolling the Celtics 💀 pic.twitter.com/SsN8nkB71R — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 25, 2024

The Celtics

The Celtics received significant offensive contributions from their key players. Jaylen Brown led the way with 33 points Jayson Tatum followed with 28. The struggles came from those not named Brown and Tatum. The remaining six players who play combined for 50 points. Despite winning 64 games in the regular season and entering the playoffs as heavy favorites to win both the series and the Eastern Conference, the Celtics seemingly face challenges on the offensive end against the Heat.

What Next?

The Heat now hold the advantage of two home games. The third game of the series commences at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Kaseya Center. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. Game 5 is May 1 at 7:30 p.m.