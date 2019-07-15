SEC commissioner Greg Sankey opens 2019 SEC Media Days

There are big changes coming to the Southeastern Conference. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made it a point to embrace those changes.

Commissioner Sankey opened up the 2019 SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday. He had some important insight on the upcoming 2019 season. During his time at the podium, he discussed the future of SEC Media Days to kick off the conference.

“Next year, after our success in Atlanta last year, we will return to Atlanta for football media days,” he said. “Media Days will stay on the move in 2021, and we will go to Music City and enjoy the new Grand Hyatt Nashville for Media Days.”

Sankey, who emphasized the importance of moving the locations of Media Days, expressed his excitement on Twitter.

I am pleased to announce SEC Football Media Days in 2020 will return to Atlanta and to the Chick-Fil-A @cfbhall. Our summer football event will stay on the move for 2021 at a new destination, as we head to #MusicCity and the new Grand Hyatt Nashville. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 15, 2019

Sports Gambling in the SEC

Sankey discussed organized gambling in college athletics, as well.While Sankey did not say he approves of sports betting, he made sure to say college sports betting needs regulations. Sankey is looking for federal intervention on gambling.

“What is needed now is for our state and federal legislative leaders to enact policies, oversight and to fund enforcement of those policies and laws,” he said.

For Sankey, regulation will help preserve the integrity of sporting events. He said it would also be in the best interest of the players and their respective college campuses.

As long as the rules and regulations in place remain constant, Sankey’s concerns will persist.

We are mindful of the changing dynamics being presented to our Conference and to all of college sports. The SEC Presidents and Chancellors have expressed strong support for NCAA national office efforts to seek federal legislation that will regulate sports gambling. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 15, 2019

Mental Health in Sports

Sankey then moved on to mental health among student athletes. He expressed his growing concern over students struggling with mental health, and how the SEC has been approached by players in need over the past decade.

“At every meeting, student athletes themselves ask to discuss issues around mental health,” he said. “They share their stories; the stories of their colleagues both those on their team, those within the conference and those outside the conference.”

Sankey continued to talk about the stigmas around mental health, and how mental health issues affect everyone. He was proud to say the SEC offers constant support for its students, and that the conference offers as much or more support than the rest of the schools in the nation.

According to Sankey, the SEC will continue its support of students in need of mental health assistance by creating formal, open discussions about the issue.

Over the last five years SEC student-athletes continually ask to discuss issues around mental health. Moving forward, we will add a formal group to engage, learn from and provide recommendations intended to better support the mental health of our student-athletes. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 15, 2019

Officiating in the SEC

The quality of officiating in college sports has been a topic of concern among teams and fans alike. With today’s advanced technology and new camera angles, sports officials are under more heat than ever. Sankey took the time on Monday to come to the defense of SEC referees and praise their performance.

“The SEC office is committed to supporting the highest quality officiating program,” he said.

Sankey went on to say the SEC will not settle with where the state of officiating is at, and will constantly seek improvement. Maintaining the integrity of the game, improving the quality of play on the field and easing the tension between coaches and officials are all important motivators in improving college officiating.

Sankey said coaches and officials met in the off-season to have an open discussion and settle past issues. He says the dialogue will continue in order to create a good relationship between SEC coaches and referees.

Greg Sankey clarifies new approach to targeting rule, responsibilities of officials https://t.co/HQrTIc8pHW — SEC Football News (@SECfootball) July 15, 2019

Looking Ahead

Sankey and the rest of the SEC are excited for the Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes game on Aug. 24. With this matchup, the SEC will help kick off the 150th season of college football.