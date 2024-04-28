UF junior Reagan Walsh at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF]

Florida Softball Clinches Series Win Against Georgia, 10-7

The No. 12 Florida Gators softball team beat the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs 10-7 Sunday to take the series at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Ga.

The Gators (39-12, 14-7 SEC) scored seven runs in the seventh inning. Jocelyn Erickson hit a go-ahead three-run home run with the Gators down to their final strike to give them a 6-4 lead.

Gators Strike First

Florida opened the scoring in the second inning. Ava Brown hit a solo home run, her 12th of the season, to give them a 1-0 lead. It was her second straight game of the series with a home run.

Pitching Struggles Continue

Florida starter Keagan Rothrock (20-6) gave up seven runs in seven innings. The Bulldogs (37-13, 11-10) were able to score 18 runs on Florida pitching in the final two games of the series. UF won the first game Friday 9-1 via run-rule before losing Game 2 Saturday, 11-6.

Sara Mosley tied the game in the fourth with a solo home run. Sarah Gordon gave Georgia the lead in the fifth inning with a solo home run and Jayda Kearney hit a two-run double to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead. Kearney hit a three-run home run in the seventh to conclude the scoring for UGA.

Late-Game Heroics

In the sixth, Brown and Ariel Kowalewski each hit sacrifice flies to cut the deficit to 4-3. The seventh inning is when Florida did the most damage.

The Gators scored seven runs in the inning. The Gators used back-to-back home runs and a bases-clearing triple to plate the seven runs. Erickson hit a three-run home run (her 10th) with Florida down to their final strike to make it 6-4. Reagan Walsh followed with a home run (16th) to center field to make it 7-4. Katie Kistler hit a bases-clearing triple after three walks to give Florida a 10-4 lead.

Shelby Walters (8-6) was charged with the loss after giving up five runs (none earned).

Up Next

The Gators travel to Tallahassee for a game Wednesday against the No. 16 FSU Seminoles (40-10, 18-3 ACC), who run-ruled UF last Wednesday 12-3 (five innings) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network and air on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

