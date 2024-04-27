Gators Split Double-Header Against Arkansas

Share Facebook

Saturday’s double-header between the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks yielded mixed results for both squads. While the Gators managed to avoid the sweep, they still dropped their fourth consecutive SEC series on the weekend.

Arkansas squeezed by in a 6-5 victory in the first game of the day, while Florida bounced back with a 9-5 win of their own in the series finale.

Redshirt junior Ryan Slater allowed three hits, one walk and four runs through 1.1 innings in the opening contest en route to his second loss of the season. On the flip side, junior Jac Caglianone guided the Gators to a win in game two. He pitched four innings, finishing with a line of six hits, three walks and three runs. He also struck out four batters on the day. Redshirt freshman Jake Clemente went on to secure the win in the mound, pitching two scoreless innings.

Caglianone made his presence felt in the batter’s box as well. The Florida two-way star knocked out a fourth-inning grand slam to power his squad to their only win of the series. Senior Armando Albert and redshirt sophomore Michael Robertson chipped in with a pair of RBI singles in the game, while junior Ty Evans blasted out a sixth-inning two-run moon shot to all but put the final game of the weekend on ice.

Tight Competition All Afternoon Long

The two squads kept it close throughout the first matchup of the afternoon. Entering the seventh inning with the score at 1-1, the Gators broke through with a three-run frame to take their first lead of the ballgame.

Not to be outdone, however, the Razorbacks responded with a five-run inning of their own, courtesy of home runs from sophomore Wehiwa Aloy and senior Peyton Holt. Freshman Hayden Yost did his part in keeping his squad afloat, finishing with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate and scoring on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut into Arkansas’ lead. Nevertheless, the Razorbacks still came away with a one-run victory to open the day.

Now on the brink of yet another series sweep, the Gators came back out swinging in the latter match of the afternoon. Florida drove in six runs in the fourth inning alone, four of which came on Caglianone’s 26th home run of the season.

Caglianone with the sand wedge 🏌️‍♂️#GoGators // 📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/2UWh5M6glS — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 27, 2024

Even after Razorbacks junior Peyton Stovall responded with a two-RBI double of his own in the bottom of the frame, the Gators were still well in control of this game’s momentum. Florida’s bullpen combined to keep the Razorbacks at bay to officially avoid the sweep.

Up Next For The Gators

Florida will return to Condron Ballpark this Tuesday to host the Florida Atlantic Owls. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. EDT.