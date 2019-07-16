Mizzou’s Barry Odom discusses Kelly Bryant, looming postseason ban

With the 2019 season just over a month out, it’s now the peak of talking season. Over in Hoover, Alabama, SEC Media Days are in full swing. On Monday afternoon, Missouri head coach Barry Odom gave the media insight to what his offseason looked like.

Always a Tiger — Discussing Kelly Bryant’s transfer from Clemson

The argument can be made that Barry Odom’s Mizzou squad saw all but a decline in talent this offseason. The Tigers welcomed a number of transfers this offseason. Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant highlights the list of transfers. He will take over the starting quarterback position Drew Locke left

vacant.

While at Clemson, Kelly Bryant led the Tigers to the 2017 College Football Playoff where they lost to eventual national champion, Alabama. Bryant’s career at Clemson ultimately ended in 2018 when freshman Trevor Lawrence was named the starting quarterback for Clemson. Back in December, Bryant made the announcement that he would transfer to Missouri to play out his final year of eligibility.

Gelling a new quarterback into a program is never easy. However, Barry Odom feels that Bryant’s transition to Missouri couldn’t have been smoother.

The Year of the Transfer — Thoughts on the transfer portal

If you feel like college football has slipped into another dimension, it’s probably because you, like everyone else, has been sucked into the transfer portal and all it’s drama.

In addition to Bryant, Missouri was also able to add former Arkansas receiver Jonathan Nance via the portal. Odom gave his thoughts on the portal with a response most coaches could agree with.

The elephant in the room — Odom touches on the postseason ban

Back in January, the Missouri football team was handed a postseason bowl ban for the 2019 season. The penalty was enforced due to a school tutor giving unauthorized aid to football players. Missouri will appear in front of the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee later this week. With the average appeals decision taking four to six weeks, the Tigers may be waiting until September to learn their fate. Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk argues the case that Missouri did away with the tutor and reported the issue immediately after learning of the wrong doing. With the University Athletic Association currently in the appeal process, Odom isn’t letting it blur his team’s vision.

Each year it seems as though Missouri musters up surprising wins that shock opponents; just ask the people of Gainesville who witnessed a thumping from the Tigers last season. Odom’s clear mentality paired with his newly acquired talent could finally give Missouri the pieces they have been missing. However, the NCAA’s decision is still looming over the Tigers.