Florida Baseball Hosts USF In Key Game Today

No way Florida Gators baseball fans would have thought today’s regular-season contest against South Florida at Condron Family Ballpark would slide into the must-win category when the season started in February.

Last year’s national runners-up need a win against the unranked Bulls (23-24, 9-12 American Athletic Conference) with two SEC series remaining against No. 4 Kentucky at home this weekend and at No. 15 Georgia starting May 16.

The Gators (24-23) would have to remain above .500 overall to qualify for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. Of course, they can earn a berth by winning the SEC Tournament that begins May 21 in Hoover, Ala., but at 10-14 in the league, that seems like a stretch.

UF is 64-28 all-time against USF, including 43-12 at home, with wins in 26 of the last 31 meetings. The Gators are 24-5 in the series under coach Kevin O’Sullivan, including 20-4 in Gainesville.

Florida’s junior star Jac Caglianone looks to stretch a couple of streaks today: On-base streak now at 33 games and his 26-game hitting streak.

Today’s 6:30 p.m. matchup will air on SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

UF will start right-hander Liam Peterson (1-4, 6.70 ERA), while USF goes with righty Lawson Gailey (2-1, 4.61 ERA).

