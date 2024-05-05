UF Lacrosse To Face North Carolina in NCAAs After Winning Conference Tourney

Share Facebook

The top-seeded Florida Gators lacrosse team won its fifth consecutive American Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship on Saturday with a 21-11 win against two seed James Madison at the Vanderbilt Lacrosse Complex in Nashville, Tenn.

Maggi Hall scored five goals and had two assists for the Gators (17-2), ranked No. 9 nationally. UF extended its winning streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in Division I, and won their 10th consecutive tournament title spanning three conferences.

Hall was named as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after she scored 14 points (Nine goals, five assists) in the Gators’ two wins in Nashville. Hall and teammate Emily Heller tied the championship record with nine goals in the tournament.

Heller and Ashley Gonzalez had four goals each for the Gators, while Danielle Pavinelli had three goals and three assists. The Gators set a tournament single-game record with their 21 goals.

Florida never trailed in the match vs. James Madison (13-5).

Making the all-tournament team for Florida were Hall, Heller, Gonzalez, Pavinelli, Kaitlyn Davies, goalie Elyse Finnelle and Liz Harrison.

Incoming Commissioner Tim Pernetti awards the Florida Gators with their 2024 American Women’s Lacrosse Championship trophy!🏆#AmericanWLax x @GatorsLAX pic.twitter.com/klxJJ3ig5A — The American (@American_Conf) May 4, 2024

Up Next

Florida was selected Sunday night to open the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Charlottesville, Va. The Gators’ first-round opponent is a familiar team, North Carolina (10-6), which handed UF its last defeat, 19-10, on Feb. 17. The match is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Klockner Stadium. The winner plays the winner of the other first-round match between host Virginia (14-4) and Long Island University (11-7) in the second round at 1 p.m. Sunday. All three matches will be carried on ESPN+.