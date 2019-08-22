High School Football Preview: Eastside Rams vs Buchholz Bobcats

High school football is back! The Eastside Rams and Buchholz Bobcats will battle it out on Friday night, August 23, in a city rivalry game.

Eastside Rams

Last season, the Rams had a successful season under head coach, Cedderick Daniels. They finished with an impressive 7-4 record. Coach Daniels and the Rams opened the regular season against the Bobcats last season, ending in a 38-27 loss. Hoping for a different start, Daniels likes where his team is heading. He particularly likes the level of maturity from his younger players.

One player that Daniels is excited about this season is senior quarterback, Anthony Richardson. Richardson has proved to be gifted athletes during his years under Daniels. Heading into this season, Daniels expects big things out of his quarterback, not just athletically, but mentally. Making correct reads and delivering the ball with anticipation will be a major factor for this game, especially with Armando Acosta, the middle linebacker, manning the Bobcats defense.

One player that Daniels is excited about this season is senior quarterback, Anthony Richardson. Richardson has proved to be gifted athletes during his years under Daniels. Heading into this season, Daniels expects big things out of his quarterback, not just athletically, but mentally. Making correct reads and delivering the ball with anticipation will be a major factor for this game, especially with Armando Acosta, the middle linebacker, manning the Bobcats defense.

Although the Rams have not faired well against the Bobcats in recent years, he believes that his team is ready to compete and win now.

Buchholz Bobcats

Under head coach Mark Whittemore, the Bobcats ended last season with the same record as the Rams, 7-4. However, they did start the season with a win over the Rams, something they will look to do again tomorrow.

Although it’s only the first game, Whittemore knows how important it is to start the season with a win against a city rival.

Whittemore will lean on Jack Hevesy, the Junior quarterback who will be responsible for carrying the offense. After losing a lot of skill position players, Hevesy has stepped up and made strides in leadership and mechanics. Whittemore has noticed that and trusts him.

Whittemore, while confident in his quarterback and young offense, understands that his defense will need to be stout if they want to win. With Acosta and a very talented secondary, the Bobcats enter this season with an intimidating defense.

Whether it’s because of stout defensive or outstanding play from the offense, Whittemore does not care how his team gets the win. His goal is to start the season with a victory.