Eastside Surrenders Via Mercy Rule At P.K. Yonge

Share Facebook

Twitter

The P.K. Yonge softball team’s Senior Night was memorable thanks to a 15-0 win against the Eastside Rams in three innings Thursday.

First-Inning Fallout

P.K. Yonge pitcher Mikinzi Anderson struck out Eastside’s Victoria Leath to start the game. The following Eagles faced a similar fate, resulting in a no-hit, no-run inning for Eastside (0-14).

Senior Meelah Mason started P.K. Yonge’s six-run first inning with a single to second base. A walk and a double from Anderson scored two runs for the Blue Waves. Eastside’s errors in overthrows helped bring in four more runs.

Second Time Around

Anderson kept composure in the circle as she cranked out another three strikeouts in the second. She further proved her strength at-bat with another grounder down the first-base line. As the ball rolled into the outfield, Anderson turned for a double while Abby Robertson took home. P.K. Yonge (13-12) managed another six runs in the second inning for a 12-0 lead.

6 runs on 6 hits for P. K. Yonge’s time at bat. Eastside: 0

P. K. Yonge: 12 pic.twitter.com/dAURQG1e0h — Ellen Mulgrew (@mulgrewellen) April 25, 2024

Final Four

The third inning proved to be successful for P.K. Yonge once again as it dominated in the circle and at the plate. A quick three up, three down for the Eagles brought the Blue Waves back on offense.

RBIs from Anderson and Jessica Bain and a stolen base by Emma Mansfield led to three runs and the mercy rule in three short innings.

P.K. Yonge celebrated seniors Abby Robertson and Meelah Mason.

Quick game this Thursday night. Congratulations to P.K. Yonge and their victorious three-inning game. Final Score

P.K. Yonge: 15

Eastside: 0 Happy Senior Night to P.K. Yonge! pic.twitter.com/dNX4OISI7e — Ellen Mulgrew (@mulgrewellen) April 26, 2024

Up Next

The Rams close their regular season starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Newberry (16-4).

Eastside and P.K. Yonge meet again at 7 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals of the 3A-District 5 tournament.

2024 FHSAA Softball District Tournaments 3A District 5