Jaguars drop to third in the AFC South

No Brees, no problem. The New Orleans Saints breezed past the Jacksonville Jaguars in a single touchdown 13-6 game on Sunday.

Battle of the Backups

Both teams have one specific similarity at this moment. Their starting quarterbacks are unavailable and it went to show as the game unfolded.

Negative Afternoon for Minshew

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew has become a fans’ favorite during starter Nick Foles’ absence. But for the first time this season, the ‘Uncle Rico’ lookalike failed to throw a touchdown pass in the entirety of a match.

Minshew completed 48 percent of his passes only gaining 163 yards in the afternoon.

Moreover, Minshew threw the ball wide at the birth of the second half for Marshon Lattimore to intercept it. This was Minshew’s first pick of the season as a starter.

Jaguars’ fans are not used to this type of performance from their eye-catching alternate quarterback.

Teddy’s on a Good Run

Unlike Duval’s play-caller, Teddy Bridgewater kept the wheel turning for the Saints.

Bridgewater came into this game averaging 201 yards per game and throwing five touchdowns in the previous three games. That was enough to beat the Seahawks, Cowboys and Buccs.

Bridgewater’s performance was, once again, just enough to beat the Jags.

The Miami native was able to win with a 66 percent pass completion, 240 yards, one touchdown, no picks and the help of his defense.

The Saints Have a Wall

Quarterback Drew Brees suffered a thumb injury in the Saints’ only loss of the season against the Rams in week 2.

Losing your starting quarterback early in the season is never a simple situation. Coach Sean Payton has sure made the best out of the state of affairs. Payton’s men have been able to squeeze results past teams and a lot of it has to do with his defense.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan left dents on Minshew sacking him twice and hitting him three other times.

Jordan and the rest of the defense took down the Jaguars who had their lowest amount of points (6), total yards (226), rushing yards (75) and passing yards (151).

Up Next for the Jags

The Jaguars will hope to gain some momentum against the Chicago Bears (3-2) away from home on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.