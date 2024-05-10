Florida Lacrosse Opens NCAA Tournament

Florida is on a nation’s best 17-match winning streak after losing 19-10 against North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C., on Feb. 17.
The Gators (17-2) will get another shot against the Tar Hills (10-6) in the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Charlottesville, Va., at 6 p.m. today at Klockner Stadium.
Go time 🔒
🆚@UNCwlax
⏰6 p.m. ET
📍Charlottesville, Virginia
📺https://t.co/tFnC4caU3f
📊https://t.co/EW4ovaywMb#FLax | #GoGators | @NCAALAX pic.twitter.com/yxHw6SRWuc
— Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) May 10, 2024
The winner plays the winner of the other first-round match between host Virginia (14-4) and Long Island University (11-7) in the second round at 1 p.m. Sunday. All three matches will be carried on ESPN+.
Florida’s team leaders were named USA Lacrosse All-Americans on Thursday: Maggie Hall was recognized as a third team All-American, with Danielle Pavinelli, Emily Heller, Liz Harrison and Elyse Finnelle were selected as All-American honorable mentions.
Hall leads UF in goals (49), assists (50) and points (99). She is looking to become just the second player in program history to have a 100-point season.
North Carolina leads the series against Florida 13-3.
Florida is coming off its 10th straight conference tournament title last weekend, while UNC enters after a 13-12 loss 15 days ago to Virginia.