Florida Lacrosse Opens NCAA Tournament

Florida is on a nation’s best 17-match winning streak after losing 19-10 against North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C., on Feb. 17.

The Gators (17-2) will get another shot against the Tar Hills (10-6) in the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Charlottesville, Va., at 6 p.m. today at Klockner Stadium.

The winner plays the winner of the other first-round match between host Virginia (14-4) and Long Island University (11-7) in the second round at 1 p.m. Sunday. All three matches will be carried on ESPN+.

Florida’s team leaders were named USA Lacrosse All-Americans on Thursday: Maggie Hall was recognized as a third team All-American, with Danielle Pavinelli, Emily Heller, Liz Harrison and Elyse Finnelle were selected as All-American honorable mentions.

Hall leads UF in goals (49), assists (50) and points (99). She is looking to become just the second player in program history to have a 100-point season.

North Carolina leads the series against Florida 13-3.

Florida is coming off its 10th straight conference tournament title last weekend, while UNC enters after a 13-12 loss 15 days ago to Virginia.