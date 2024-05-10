Florida Softball Advances To SEC Tourney Semifinals

Share Facebook

Florida used three home runs to power past Georgia 9-4 Friday in the quarterfinals of the weather-plagued SEC Softball Tournament in Auburn, Ala.

The two-seeded Gators (44-12) will play in the scheduled 6:30 p.m. semifinal later today at Jane B. Moore Field. The opponent will come from the other quarterfinal scheduled for Thursday night but moved to Friday because of inclement weather, a contest between third seed Texas A&M and 11 seed South Carolina.

Florida’s game will take place 35 minutes after the conclusion of the day’s first semifinal between LSU and Missouri. Both semifinals will air on ESPN2.

The Gators took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off a two-run home run from Skyler Wallace.

Georgia (39-16) tied it with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Florida regained the lead with five runs in its half of the fifth on a Wallace RBI single and SEC Player of the Year Jocelyn Erickson’s grand slam home run for a 6-2 lead.

Back-to-back home runs by the Bulldogs cut the UF lead to 6-4 in the sixth.

Florida then put the game out of reach with three runs in the sixth on Emily Wilkie’s two-run home run and another RBI single from Wallace.

Pitcher Keagan Rothrock improved to 24-6 after Ava Brown collected her second safe.

The semifinal winners will play for the tournament title at 5 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).