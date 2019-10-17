Florida Volleyball Defeats South Carolina in Offensive Battle

The No. 13 Florida Gators volleyball returned home to take down South Carolina in three sets.

The match proved to be an offensive battle between Florida and South Carolina. A total of 16 players from both teams recorded at least one kill.

As a team, Florida recorded an overall hitting percentage of .368. In contrast, South Carolina combined for an overall hitting percentage of .207.

The Gators offense was led by outside hitter Thayer Hall and middle blocker Lauren Dooley. Hall led all Florida hitters with 11 kills against the Gamecocks.

SEC Offensive Battle

In the opening set, the Florida offense quickly found an offensive rhythm. Florida middle blockers Rachel Kramer and Dooley sparked the Florida offense.

Kramer and Dooley led the Florida offense with four kills apiece.

Additionally, six Florida players recorded at least one kill in the first set. South Carolina matched this with a total of five players recording at least one kill in the opening set.

South Carolina’s Mikayla Shields and Mikayla Robinson led the offensive attack for the Gamecocks. Shields and Robinson combined for a total of five kills in the opening set.

Despite the offensive battle, Florida took the first set 25-17.

Both teams carried offensive momentum into the second set.

Hall boosted the Florida offense in the second set, recording four kills. Paige Hammons added six kills, five digs and a service ace on the night.

Robinson continued to be a strong offensive presence for South Carolina, adding another six kills in the second set.

Florida established a lead early in the second set that the Gamecocks couldn’t overcome. The Gators won the second set 25-19.

Point for Point

In a must-win third set for the Gamecocks, Florida and South Carolina went point for point before Florida took a 6-3 led.

South Carolina rallied to tie the set at 7-7 before Florida regained the lead.

This would be a lead that the Gators would carry, taking the third set 25-19.

Florida setter Marlie Monserez recorded 37 assists for the Gators.

Defensively, libero Allie Gregory tallied eight digs against South Carolina. Furthermore, the Gators combined for a total of six blocks against South Carolina.

Up Next

Florida volleyball will continue conference play on Sunday, Oct. 16 as they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. The opening serve is set for 2 p.m.

You can listen to live coverage of the Gators’ matchup on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF or tune into the SECNetwork+.