Santa Fe College Baseball Looks To Finish Strong

The Santa Fe College Saints baseball team went 2-2 over the past week against St. Petersburg College and Hillsborough Community College.

The Saints are 17-14 in the Citrus Conference and 29-20 overall with only two games remaining inn the regular season.

Santa Fe vs. St. Petersburg College

The Saints won the series over the Titans by taking two out of three games.

The first game was close, 10-8, however, the Saints locked in by winning the second game 17-0 in five innings. The Titans prevailed in the third game, 8-7.

Check out photo album from this series here.

Santa Fe vs. Hillsborough Community College

The Saints had a rough start in the Hillsborough series on Thursday when the Hawks took the first game 10-2 in seven innings at the NY Yankees Himes Complex in Tampa.

Santa Fe will look for redemption vs. Hillsborough, solidify its position in the conference and advance to the state tournament this weekend in Gainesville. The doubleheader against the Hawks starts at noon today.

For more photos on Santa Fe games, click here.