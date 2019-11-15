Home / College Football / South Carolina Gamecocks hope to keep bowl dream alive
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina Gamecocks hope to keep bowl dream alive

Sabrina Fonseca November 15, 2019 College Football, SEC 28 Views

The Gamecocks (4-6, 3-4) will travel to College Station to face the Aggies (6-3, 3-2) in the hope of keeping their bowl dream alive.

Last week, South Carolina suffered a disappointing loss against Appalachian State, 20-15. In order to stay in the running for their bowl game, they have to win the last two games. However, that’s going to prove difficult against Texas A&M and No. 3 Clemson.

Last time these two teams met, the Aggies won, 26-23. Texas A&M also lead the all-time series, 5-0.

The Upside

True freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski has done well this season throwing 2,077 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Last weekend against Appalachian State he threw for 325 yards, his highest since Alabama at the beginning of the season. Despite the losses this season, Hilinski has proven that he can be a real asset to the Gamecocks in the years to come.

On a personal note, Texas A&M fans will be planning a tribute to Hilinski’s late older brother, Tyler, who took his own life in January 2018, to bring awareness to mental health.

On the other side, their defense is also very strong. South Carolina has only given up 24.50 points and 365.2 yards of total offense per game. The Aggies would need to keep their offense healthy if they have any chance against this Gamecock defense.

The Downside

A bye week last weekend allowed the Aggies to rest. This rest was well-needed after three straight wins against Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and UTSA.

Against UTSA, the Aggies excelled. Quarterback Kellen Mond completed 16 passes of 21 for 211 yards and one touchdown. Running back Isaiah Spiller had a day with 20 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns. When all was said and done, the Aggies dominated UTSA, 45-14.

In addition to a great Aggies team, the Gamecocks are also dealing with injuries. Head coach Will Muschamp announced on Thursday that three of his players will not play on Saturday.

The team’s top rusher Tavien Feaster has been dealing with a groin injury sustained last week, OrTre Smith is recovering from knee surgery and A.J. Turner has been slowed down due to a hamstring issue. However, there is good news for the game against Clemson.

Tune In

To see if the Gamecocks keep the dream alive, tune in on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

About Sabrina Fonseca

I am a fifth-year journalism major, specializing in sports and media. My favorite sport to watch and cover are college and NFL football. When I'm not doing that, I enjoy hanging out with my cat, going to concerts and traveling.

