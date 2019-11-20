CFB Playoff Rankings: Week 3

In Week 3 of the College Football Playoff rankings, LSU remains the highest-ranked team in the nation.

The Playoff Picture

All top-6 teams from last week’s poll retained their previous positions:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Oregon

In addition, the Florida Gators kept its spot at No. 11. For a full list of the rankings, click here.

SEC Show

Unsurprisingly, Southeastern Conference teams are well-represented. The SEC has three teams in the top 5, with LSU at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 5. This is the fourth time this has happened with SEC teams, more than any other conference.

For the 4th time, the SEC has 3️⃣ teams in the top 5 of the #CFBPlayoff rankings. This has never happened in any other conference 😎 pic.twitter.com/6wmE2L82BG — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 20, 2019

The Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers round out the top-15 teams at No. 11 and No. 15 respectively.

Major Moves

The only change in the top 10 was the Minnesota Golden Gophers falling from No. 8 to No. 10. This comes as a result of their 23-19 loss to Iowa on Saturday. Prior to that, the Golden Gophers had been undefeated.

With Minnesota falling to 10th, Penn State and Oklahoma each moved up one position to eighth and ninth respectively.

Three teams fell out of the top-25 spots from Week 2, including Texas, Navy and Kansas State. They all lost, with Texas losing to Iowa State, Navy falling to Notre Dame and Kansas State losing to West Virginia.

With those results, the following teams who were previously unranked secured a spot:

Iowa State (22)

Southern Cal (23)

SMU (25)

Potential Playoff Game Changers

Although the season is nearly over, there are a few big games that could have a big effect on the future Playoff polls; namely for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have two games remaining, both of which come against top-15 opponents. First up, on Saturday, Ohio State hosts the 9th-ranked, 9-1 Nittany Lions of Penn State. The following weekend, the Buckeyes hit the road to face No. 13 Michigan.

Gators Schedule

The Florida Gators have a bye this weekend. Their last regular-season game will come against Florida State on Nov. 30.