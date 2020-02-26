Big moves to be expected from Jaguars

Entering the 2020 free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the third lowest cap space in the league and look to free up money this offseason. It appears that the Jags are willing to sacrifice big names in order to open up more salary.

Many players headed out the door

The Jaguars declined to pick up defensive back Marcell Dareus for the 2020 season. He had a decent season before he was an injury took him out after six games. In his short season, Dareus finished with only 13 tackles and a half-sack. The timeline for his recovery will allow him to sign with a new team and be ready for training camps.

Now that Dareus is a free agent, the Jaguars will save $22 million in cap space this year. However, the team is not opposed to bringing him back if a more team-friendly contract can be reached.

Michael DiRocco, who covers the Jags for ESPN, says that linebacker Jake Ryan and cornerback A.J. Bouye are also among the handful of team veterans who could be cut ahead of free agency.

DiRocco is surprised by some of the potential players being cut. He said he can understand what they are trying to do with A.J. Bouye, but it does not make sense to him. Bouye may not be worth the amount being paid in his current contract, but releasing him is creating another need that you could avoid doing if you hold onto him for another year.

Who will be the Jaguars’ QB?

Last season proved that it can be beneficial for teams to have two quality quarterbacks. With Nick Foles being hurt early in the season, former Washington State sensation Gardner Minshew had to step up to the plate.

As for the Jaguars’ quarterback situation, the coaching staff have a big decision to make. They are coming into the 2020 season with two quarterbacks worthy of a starting position. Training camps and the pre-season will be key in making this decision.

Nick Foles only played four games in the 2019-2020 season with Jacksonville. In those games, he was not very impressive, averaging less than 200 yards and less than a touchdown a game.

Minshew, on the other hand, played a total of 14 games, coming off the bench in two of them. In these 14 games, he had a much more impressive 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions – a 3:1 touchdown ratio compared to Foles’ 3:2.

Minshew reflects on how he progressed over the course of his rookie season.

General manager for the Jaguars David Caldwell presents the cases for each quarterback and says the coaches will have a big impact on final decision.

Doug Marrone and David Caldwell addressed the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Marrone spoke about new hires Jay Gruden and Ben McAdoo. Caldwell spoke about contract negotiations.