Williston Boy’s Baseball faces critical test against North Marion

Williston Boy’s Baseball are set to take on the North Marion Colts on Thursday. Williston currently sits at 5-4, while the Colts roll in with a 5-1 record.

Potential Stampede?

The Colts seem to have the advantage on paper. They were unbeaten until they lost to Buchholz last week, a team they had already beaten this season and has deep playoff aspirations of its own. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are coming off of a 10-4 loss to Trenton High School and barely floating above .500. They are just 3-4 at home as well, and this game is taking place at Williston High School. Meanwhile, North Marion is undefeated on the road so far this season and are +23 in point differential. Williston is just +3 in point differential and has had many close games early on, including two extra-inning contests. If the Red Devils come out even a little flat, this game could get out of hand quickly.

Players to Watch

Williston- Ryan Braddock

Braddock is only a freshman, but he is already one of the leaders on this Williston squad. He is leading the team in batting average (.440), hits (11) and RBIs (10). If the Red Devils are going to have a shot in this one, they will need everyone to contribute. However, they are going to need extra production from the freshman.

North Marion- Jacob Phillips

Phillips is a six foot lefty pitcher and outfielder for the Colts. He is committed to Northwest Florida State College and is one of the team’s best weapons. He was named to the 2019 WWBA World Championship All-Tournament Team as well. Phillips may not be on the mound come Thursday night, but he will be on the field and his presence will be felt.

Time and Place

The game is expected to start at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and will be at Williston High School.