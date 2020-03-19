Where Will Cam Newton Land?

The Carolina Panthers announced they’re shopping Cam Newton. But just where will he end up if he gets dealt?

While Newton denies he requested anything of the sort, Carolina announced it granted the Heisman winner permission to seek a trade. There are a few teams with reported interest in the former No. 1 overall pick but nothing’s set in stone with this whacky offseason.

Carolina is in rebuilding mode. They already agreed with Teddy Bridgewater on a deal and have plenty of draft picks to get a potential future signal caller.

QB1 and only. Thank you. You left an indelible mark on this franchise and you did it your way. pic.twitter.com/nFSzbp1sAO — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 17, 2020

Who’s Interested?

The first team that comes to mind is the Washington Redskins. Obviously he has a prior relationship in former Panthers head man Ron Rivera. Plus, there’s the talk about Washington moving away from last year’s pick Dwayne Haskins.

There were also some rumblings about the Bears making a move for Newton. However, they just traded for Nick Foles so would they be willing to trade?

The Panthers have been in recent contact with the Bears regarding Cam Newton, per source. The expectation is Newton will be released in the coming days, but CHI may not want to compete in the market for him — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 18, 2020

Riddick said the Bears are one of the first teams that come to mind. According to him, Chicago needs some competition to come in and push incumbent start Mitchell Trubisky.

Apparently the Panthers are struggling to find a partner for any kind of trade and might end up releasing him.

But, other teams viewed as landing spots for Newton are the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. Both teams don’t have much in the way of veteran quarterback depth.

Newton’s Last Years in Carolina

The Panthers finished with a record above .500 just once in the years following their Super Bowl 50 appearance. Coincidentally, it was the only season after Super Bowl 50 when Newton started all 16 games.

In what was likely his last season in Charlotte, the Panthers lost the only two games he started. He averaged over 3,000 yards passing and about 20 touchdowns to 10+ interceptions in the three seasons prior to 2019.

"Teddy Bridgewater, I look at him as a relatively pedestrian quarterback … I look at Cam Newton, when healthy, as a game changer." —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/jQRCUxBy9Q — First Take (@FirstTake) March 18, 2020

While it’s his time in Carolina might be over, his NFL journey more than likely isn’t. It’s just a matter of time until we see with whom he’ll continue it.