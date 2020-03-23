Saints, Drew Brees welcome Emmanuel Sanders addition

The New Orleans Saints have signed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders signed a two-year deal, with $16 million and a possibility of gaining up to $19 million. With the likes of Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas, Sanders brings another force to the Saints.

Sanders started his career as a third-round pick to the Steelers back in 2010. Four years later, he signs with the Broncos as a free agent. During the 2019-2020 season, Sanders started with the Denver Broncos and was later traded in October to San Francisco. During the past season, Sanders finished with over 800 yards and five touchdowns. After a good playoff run to the Super Bowl with the 49ers, Sanders has joined an elite offense in New Orleans, who can also add to this offense with the 24th pick in the NFL Draft.

"I've been a fan of Sean Payton and Drew Brees for a very long time" The addition of @ESanders_10 highlights Monday's Morning Break » https://t.co/Copdyvz8kT pic.twitter.com/81Pov36BCT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 23, 2020

Sanders’ New Quarterback

Sanders has a legendary quarterback at his disposal now with legend Drew Brees. The Super Bowl champion has come close the past two years to make it back to the Super Bowl but just fell short. Although Sanders is 33-years old and out of his prime, Brees now has an extra asset in his receiving core to be excited about.

ESPN’s Ed Werder says Brees is ecstatic to have Sanders join the Saints.

Wide Receiving Partner

Wide receiver Michael Thomas has continued to show his dominance in the NFL. The fourth-year player has had over 1000 yards since the beginning of his NFL career. He averages over 11 yards a reception, with nine touchdowns three of his four years in the NFL. Now, Thomas will have a two time Pro Bowler with him on the line of scrimmage to create a deeper offense for the Saints.

The Saints now have a “Big 4” on the offensive side of the ball. With the likes of Brees, Kamara, Thomas, and Sanders, the Saints could really have a run to the Super Bowl once again. This upcoming season, will they make it or fall just short?