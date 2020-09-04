Spurrier weighs in on historical College Football Season

In less than 24 hours, college football fans across the nation will finally get back to the joys of tailgating as college football finally returns. Six games will be played tomorrow, followed by top conferences such as the ACC, Big 12 and SEC joining in later this September.

In week 1 of this year’s unique college football schedule, fans from three of the major conferences will get the opportunity to watch their favorite teams compete in “the new normal”.

Gator Football Heisman trophy winner, former coach and current ambassador, Steve Spurrier, weighs in on this historical college football season.

Spurrier on setting Conference records

There is no doubt this year’s season will be the first of it’s kind. Teams will now be playing games only within their conferences. This now allows teams the opportunity to set new conference records.

“I don’t know if one team can go 10-0 playing all conference games and then win the conference championships, but there is certainly an opportunity there.”

Some teams are not allowing any access to their stadiums. Others, such as the Florida Gators, have limited their capacity to 20%. This could possibly allow for road teams to secure a win as a result of a decrease in fan chantings.

However, Spurrier says that teams will be more focused on securing an all-around win.

“I believe what is fair for one side is fair for the other.” “We want to see two teams go at it. There is a lot on the line so they are not going to worry about people in the stands, they are going to worry about playing their assignments and helping their team win the game.”

Spurrier on TV Ratings

Additionally, Spurrier recognizes that the broadcasting side of sports will now obtain new records.

College football fans will now be forced to televise there favorite Saturday entertainment rather than skipping into the stadium with their favorite college gear on.

“I think television ratings will be supper because there is no big team playing a little team this coming year.”

Highlighting coronavirus concern, some conferences opted out of playing this season including Big 10 and PAC 12. However, Spurrier believes a champion and Heisman winner should still be named.