Gators Soccer Welcomes Georgia Bulldogs

For college soccer fans itching to see the Gators back, wait no longer. The Florida Gators face the Bulldogs this Sunday at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium at noon.

Originally planned to open on Sunday 19 against Missouri, the Gators postponed their first games because three Gators tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone on the team had to quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 2020 fall season differs from the previous season because of the virus. For the 2020 fall program, each team will play a total of eight games in the regular season. All 14 teams will play in at least two post-season games in Orange Beach, Alabama on Nov. 13-22. The results of the eight games will determine the SEC regular-season champion.

The Gators will start their season as No.6 and will face the No.8 Georgia Bulldogs. The Gators lead the series by 30-3-1. Yet, the Bulldogs remain outstanding opponents to the Gators.

The Bulldogs won the last match 1-0 against the gators. Also, Georgia won its opening game 1-0 over South Carolina.

Becky Burleigh, Gator’s soccer head coach thinks that the Bulldogs have done pretty well on their first game.

About the Gators

The Gators return to the field with 34 players, including three All-SEC honors (Kit Loferski, Parker Roberts and Deanne Rose). Six other starters who made the programs’ 22nd NCAA appearance will return for the Gators. Ten freshmen and two transfers were added to the team.

Four high school All-Americans Tori Grambo, Izzy Kadzban, Delaney Tauzel, and Sydney Urban are among Florida’s freshmen class. The Gators will also have the service of the winner Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Soccer and Tauzel (United Soccer Coaches), Maddy Rhodes, and their transfers Ansley Frazier (from Massachusetts) and junior Shaye Seyffart (from Villanova).

About Georgia

Georgia can count on returning with 10 seniors, including its four senior captains Ashley Andersen, Mollie Belisle, Kayla Bruster, and Katie Higgins, 10 juniors and 10 sophomores. The Bulldogs reinforced their ranks with seven freshmen, too. Georgia’s best weapon is between the posts. Goalkeeper Cecily Stoute holds the record of the most started active goalkeeper in the SEC.