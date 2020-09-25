Buchholz vs Eastside Highlights Gainesville High School Football this Weekend

Gainesville high school football season is in full swing as week four of Friday night football is here.

Buchholz plays Eastside High School in an in-city rivalry that highlights the 13 matchup slate for Gainesville teams this week.

Hawthorne canceled their game against Mount Dora High due to Covid-19 concerns.

Eastside vs Buchholz

The Eastside Rams (0-2) clash with Buchholz Bobcats (0-1) in a contest between two Gainesville high schools. Both local teams are looking for their first wins of the season.

Buchholz lost their first game of the season to Oakleaf 35-14 two weeks ago. Eastside lost their first two games of the season losing 44-21 to P.K. Yonge two weeks ago and 28-3 against Menendez last Friday.

Hawthorne vs Mount Dora

The Hawthorne Hornets (2-0) matchup tonight against the Mount Dora Hurricanes(0-0) at 7 p.m. has been canceled due to Covid-19.

Hawthorne would have been playing to stay undefeated looking for their third win of the season. Mount Dora has yet to play this season and their matchup against Hawthorne would have been their first.

Hawthorne Head Coach Cornelius Ingram said that one of his players was around someone who had tested positive forcing the team to quarantine themselves. Ingram said the team had to reach out to Mount Dora to explain the situation and let them know that they’re getting the team tested.

As of now, there is no information on whether or not the game will be rescheduled.

Taylor County vs Newberry

The Newberry Panthers(2-1) kickoff against the Taylor (Pierson)Wildcats (1-0) tonight at 7:30.

Taylor is coming off their first win and game of the season after a 30-12 win against Bell last week. Hawthorne has won now won two in a row with wins against Trenton and Union County.

Newberry Head Coach Ed Johnson said that Taylor has a couple of fairly good athletes they have their eye on. Johnson said that if his team comes out and competes and plays well they should be fine.

Other Games

Oak Hall (2-0) faces off against Duval Charter (2-0) in Jacksonville tonight in a battle of undefeated teams. Oak Hall won their first two games of the season against Lakeside Christian and Master’s Academy. This is Oak Hall’s first game in two weeks.

The Trenton Tigers (1-2) play the Wildwood Wildcats (2-0) tonight at 7. Trenton won their first game of the season against P. K. Yonge 26-23 before dropping their next two to Newberry and Cambridge Christian.

The Bradford Tornadoes (1-2) play their fourth game of the season against Suwanee Bulldogs (2-1) while St. Francis Catholic (0-3) travels to hosts Eagle’s View tonight.