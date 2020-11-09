Top 10 Movement in College Football

With this past weekend’s slate of games, the Top 10 in both major polls had some major shake-ups, including a new No. 1 team.

Florida Gators move to No. 6 and Georgia drops out of Top 10

The Florida Gators played the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville on Saturday. With the Gators win, Florida broke the three-game win streak for the Bulldogs. Going into that game, Georgia was ranked five and Florida was eighth. Following the 44-28 win, the Gators move up to No. 6 and Georgia drops to No. 12. The Gators are fifth in the Coaches Poll.

Gators quarterback, Kyle Trask, threw for 474 yards and four touchdowns. Because of his performance, Trask was awarded SEC Offensive Player of the Week. The Bulldogs’ quarterback, Stetson Bennett, got benched in the middle of the game for freshman D’Wan Mathis.

Notre Dame moves to No. 2

Notre Dame faced off against Clemson in a top five matchup on Saturday. Winning in double overtime, Notre Dame becomes the No.2 ranked team in college football. Clemson drops to No. 4.

Clemson was under-manned with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence out, but freshman D.J. Uiagalelei still played well. The Fighting Irish relied heavily on the run game for the win. Sophomore running back Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said his team “played with an incredible focus and resolve” which contributed to the win.

Clemson’s coach Dabo Swinney said “That’s an instant classic. That was an unbelievable college football game.”

Alabama at No. 1

Despite being idle this weekend with no game being played, Alabama moves up to the No. 1 team in college football. With Clemson losing, Alabama is the next team up since Notre Dame did not take the top spot.

Other notable moves

Cincinnati moves down from No. 6 to No. 7 because Florida beat Georgia. Cincinnati has now been in the Top 10 for five straight weeks.

BYU beats No. 21 Boise State to move up to No. 8.

Miami (FL) and Indiana jump into the top ten. Miami squeezed past NC State and Indiana beat No. 23 Michigan who now drops out of the top 25.

Texas A&M moves up to No. 5. This is Texas A&M’s first time in the top five since Johnny Manziel’s Heisman season in 2012.

Northwestern and Louisiana enter the top 25 ranked 23 and 25, respectively.

Big games this week