Dolphins Outshine Cardinals 34-31

In a battle of young, talented quarterbacks, the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa took a 34-31 win against the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray.

Dolphins Take Early Lead

The game started with a bang for the Dolphins as Murray was immediately strip sacked. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah managed to tear the ball away from Murray while linebacker Shaq Lawson recovered the fumble for an easy pick six putting the Dolphins up 7-0.

Murray quickly responded by connecting with tight end Max Williams in the end zone, but it wasn’t enough for the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa was able to hand the ball off to running back Jordan Howard for a two-yard rushing touchdown before the end of the first quarter putting Miami back up 14-7.

.@Shaq_Lawson90 be like "I know a place" and then take you to the endzone 😎 📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/h7HZaBn0J9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 8, 2020

Murray launched the ball into the sky to find wide receiver Christian Kirk down the field for the touchdown. The Dolphins continued to fire back.

Tagovailoa found wide receiver Preston Williams in the end zone keeping Miami in the lead 21-14.

Before the end of the first half, Dolphins were able to keep their lead as they finished the half with a 56-yard field goal from Jason Sanders. This furthered the Miami lead, 24-17.

Cardinals Regain Lead in Second Half

The Dolphins had a slow start to the second half. Murray rushed the ball into the end zone and sent a 21-yard pass to tight end Darrell Daniels for another touchdown.

The Cardinals regained the lead, 31-24.

Dolphins begin to find their groove as Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver Mack Hollins for an 11-yards passing touchdown.

However, Dolphins take the lead just before the end of the game with a 50-yard field goal from Jason Sanders. The Cardinals tried to send the game into the overtime with a field goal but missed from 49-yards. Miami managed to outshine the Cardinals, beating them 34-31.

Looking Ahead

The Dolphins (5-3) host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday. Miami trail the Buffalo Bills for first place the AFC East lead.

