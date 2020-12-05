Gators Women’s Hoops tops Cincinnati 81-58

Florida Gators women’s basketball improved to 3-1 on the season after topping Cincinnati 81-58. Lavender Briggs led the way with 22 points and five boards for Florida. Kiki Smith chipped in 19 points and six boards while Nina Rickards added 11 points and two rebounds.

Florida had a slow start only making 11 field goals in the first half, shooting 30% from the field. They started heating up in the second quarter, shooting 57% and didn’t slow down much the rest of the game.

Florida scored 38 points in the paint and capitalized on turnovers by converting them into 25 points. The biggest difference in today’s game was points off turnovers. Cincinnati was only able to convert six points. The Gators shot 43.3% from the field and 35% from the free throw line.

Danielle Rainey led the team from the 3-point line, knocking three down. The team as a whole had a quarter high in the fourth, knocking down four.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1335321797391052801?s=20

This dub puts the Gators on a two-game winning streak, after topping Charles Southern 67-52 earlier this week. Their only loss is to Florida State in a close matchup by a score of 81-75 on the road.

The Gators are set to host FAU Monday, Dec. 7th. The game will air on SEC Network and tipoff is set for 8 p.m.