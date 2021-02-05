Gators Men’s Basketball match up against LSU Postponed

The Gators men’s basketball game against LSU has been postponed with no reschedule date determined.

Gators Men’s Basketball (10-5, SEC 6-4)

The Florida men’s basketball team was scheduled to travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on the LSU Tigers. Due to positive COVID-19 tests, contract tracing and subsequent of individuals throughout the Florida Basketball program, the game was postponed to a later date. The game has not been rescheduled, at this time.

The Gators were on a four-game winning streak starting it off by taking down No. 6 Tennessee 75-49 in Gainesville. Then, the team hit the road with a 92-84 win over Georgia and added home win over Vanderbilt. After stamping three wins, the Gators went on to match up against No. 11 West Virginia in an SEC/Big12 Challenge, where the Gators took down WVU 85-80.

The Gators solidified the win and entered the college basketball AP Top 25 Poll at number 22. Colin Castleton earned SEC player of the week, after his outstanding performance. The sophomore forward led Florida to their win scoring 21 points and five blocks against the Mountaineers. Their four-game run came to an end after taking a tough 72-66 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday.

Florida and LSU meeting would have been their second time for the season. The Gators were looking for the season sweep after meeting LSU in Gainesville where the Tigers were taken down 83-79. Coach White holds a 7-3 record against the Tigers.

The Gators have not announced when they will get back on schedule. The next matchup is against Tennessee for the second time this season in Knoxville on Feb. 10.

LSU Tigers (11-6, SEC 6-4)

The Tigers are under head coach Will Wade who is in his fourth season at LSU. The Tigers on the court is led by Cameron Thomas who leads the SEC in scoring with 22.3 of the season.