Georgia Completes 13 Point Comeback, Stuns Missouri

The Georgia Bulldogs Men’s basketball team pulled off a 13 point comeback against Missouri Tuesday night. The Bulldogs move to 13-8 (6-8) on the season.

Georgia’s high-scoring offense executes late game

The Bulldogs finished the game on a 41-20 run in the last 13 minutes. They were down by 13 earlier in the second half. They finished 80-70.

MASSIVE upset for Georgia as they finish on a 41-20 run to topple 20th ranked Missouri.

Georgia improves to 13-8 (6-8) after playing arguably their best basketball of the season in the final 13 minutes of this game — Elliot Reeder (@elliot_reeder) February 17, 2021

Georgia’s 3-point shooting out-classed Missouri. Georgia shot 46.7% for seven of 15 attempts and Missouri shot just 23.1% for six of 26 attempts.

Free-throws were the story of the late game. The Bulldogs made eight free-throws in the last two minutes of the game and made 21 of 26 through the whole game. The Tigers made just 12 of 15 free-throw attempts.

Georgia’s senior guard, Justin Kier, led the Bulldogs with 16 points on six of seven shooting, including two three-pointers.

Missouri’s sophomore forward, Kobe Brown, was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points while also tacking on five rebounds and two blocks.

The Bulldogs avoid a three-game losing streak

This win over No. 20 Missouri prevented a three-game losing streak against three ranked opponents. Georgia’s previous games were two losses to No. 16 Tennessee and No. 11 Alabama. In the Alabama game, Georgia allowed 115 points, the fourth-most in program history.

With another SEC win under their belt, the Georgia Bulldogs have six conference wins on the season. This ties what they achieved last year with Anthony Edwards, the number one pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Bulldogs next plays the Florida Gators who are number 5 in the SEC. Florida lost to Arkansas Tuesday night 75-64.

Missouri next plays South Carolina on Saturday who is number 12 in the SEC sitting at 5-9 overall on the season.