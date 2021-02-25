Gators baseball beats UNF, completes sweep

The Florida baseball team earned its first series sweep of the season Wednesday night as they handled the North Florida Ospreys 8-3.

Gators sophomore Jud Fabian dazzled with two home runs and some solid defensive play in the win.

After a shaky start to the season losing two of three games in the opening series against Miami, the Gators have steadied the ship and are adding to the win column.

Game Recap

After two scoreless innings, Fabian blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the third to get the scoring started. Florida lead 1-0 after three innings.

Florida would continue to build up its lead in the fifth inning. After a sacrifice fly from Jacob Young scored a run, Fabian crushed his second homer of the night, a three-run shot that gave Florida a 5-0 lead.

North Florida did its damage in the sixth inning, loading the bases and then scoring three runs off a RBI-double. An outfield single threatened to score another, but Fabian showcased his defensive prowess, cutting the runner down at the plate to get out of the inning. The Gators still lead 5-3 midway through the sixth.

Florida pulled further ahead in the bottom of the sixth. Fabian racked up his fifth RBI of the night off a bases-loaded walk, and a Nathan Hickey sacrifice fly scored another. Florida extended their lead back out to 7-3 after the sixth.

Kendrick Calilao added a run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly, and Florida’s relief pitchers Timmy Manning and Christian Scott held UNF to just one hit in the last three innings. Florida took the 8-3 win and the series sweep.

Upcoming Schedule

The Gators will have a day off before opening their next series at home against Samford this weekend.

Both FAU and FAMU will visit the Gators next week for midweek matchups, with FAU facing Florida on Wednesday and FAMU visiting for a three-game series March 5-7.

Florida won’t play its first SEC opponent until hosting Texas A&M March 18-20, which they’ll follow up with a visit to South Carolina the following week.