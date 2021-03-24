Mullen prepares Jones to Steer Ship Next Season

With the departure of quarterback Kyle Trask, backup Emory Jones will steer the ship for the Florida Gators next season.

As the offseason progresses and the Gators continue spring training, coach Dan Mullen is helping prepare Jones for the starting role.

Jones enters his junior year at Florida eager to start after serving as a backup. He saw limited time the past couple years, primarily in run-dependent formations.

Although Jones is a solid dual-threat quarterback with shocking speed, improving his accuracy is a priority.

Jones Developing Well

Having a player like Emory Jones who oozes talent and athleticism allows Mullen to focus on refining his technique. According to Mullen, Jones is already improving quickly.

One of the keys to Jones’ improvement is his willingness to put in work outside of practice. For example, working on his chemistry and timing with his receivers in his free time will help elevate his game.

If Jones puts in enough work in the offseason, who knows what his ceiling could be. With his game-changing speed and some strong boosts to his passing game, Jones could be a very sharp double-edged sword next season.

Looking to Next Season

Though Jones is the projected starter for next season, Mullen is picking no favorites in camp and pushing each guy to play their best. Mullen discussed his strategy and wanting multiple guys ready to start.

Mullen has a nice group to work with, as now-freshman Anthony Richardson and commit Carlos Del Rio are competing with Jones.

One thing Mullen tries to echo through the team is the older players helping lead and prepare the younger guys.

At this time, Jones is the most experienced quarterback in the Florida offense. Mullen will be reliant on him to step up as a leader and help propel the development of Richardson and Del Rio.

Undoubtedly, the Emory Jones we see next season will be much improved since his time as a backup. He remains a strong threat on the ground and could shake up the SEC next season if he can prove an elite passer too.