Tim Brewster talks UF tight ends

Tim Brewster is quickly turning UF into a university known for producing elite tight ends. Kyle Pitts thrived last season in the Gators offense. Now, it’s next man up for this year’s team. Keon Zipperer and Jonathan Odom should get the most playing time this year at tight end.

mark my words this picture will be absolutely legendary one day 💯#TEU pic.twitter.com/xXGlThVLMM — Jonathan Odom (@Odom_87) June 20, 2021

What makes a great tight end?

Coach Brewster talked about what he looks for in a tight end on the recruiting trail. Athletic was the word he kept using.

Also, he like his guys to be in the 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-7 range and can move. Kyle Pitts is 6-foot-6 246 pounds and ran a 4.44 40-yard dash.

Coach Brewster and the Gators hope this year will have the same results at tight end with different players. Keon Zipperer is 6-foot-3 242 pounds. He played in 12 games last year and caught 2 touchdown passes. He should get more touches in this year’s offense as the Gators lost several key offensive players to the NFL Draft.

Zipperer and the other tight ends will need to produce if Florida is going to have the same success it had last season. Florida brings back some solid receivers in Jacob Copeland and Justin Shorter. However, the Gators will need a difference-maker at tight end once again to make the offense difficult to defend.

The offense will look different from last year with Emory Jones at quarterback. The Gators will likely become a more run-first offense that will feature the tight ends in the play-action pass game.

Coach Brewster keeps the momentum going on the recruiting trail

The Gators’ recent history at tight end continues to look great to recruits. Florida just picked up a 4-star tight end commitment for the class of 2023 yesterday. Mac Markway, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, was recruited by coach Brewster, and he fits the measurables that coach Brewster mentioned.

Florida currently has the 8th ranked class in the 2023 class ranking according to 247Sports.