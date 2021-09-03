Dan Mullen and more talk Emory Jones and UF vs. FAU

After more than eight months, Gators Football is back led by new starting quarterback Emory Jones. Florida kicks off the season hosting the FAU Owls in the swamp.

The New-Look Gators and Emory Jones

The Gators finished last season 8-4 and sent eight players to the NFL.

Looking to this season, redshirt junior Emory Jones will take over for the graduated Kyle Trask. Jones backed up Trask for two seasons.

Jones said he wakes up every day with the same approach to getting better.

Kris Bartels, a commentator for FAU, spoke highly of Gators coach Dan Mullen’s development of players. Bartels specifically highlighted Emory Jones.

Trevor Sikkema, host for PFF, said Florida has potential, but the problem is uncertainty.

The Florida Gators enter the season ranked 13th in the AP Poll, 11th in the Coaches Poll. That puts the Gators as the fourth-ranked SEC team out of four in the top-25.

The Gators finished the 2020 season as the number one passing offense in terms of passing yards per game. They were ninth for overall yards per game.

Looking at the Opponent

The FAU Owls finished the 2020 regular season 5-3 and lost to Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl.

FAU named a new starter for this year. N’kosi Perry, a graduate transfer from the University of Miami. FAU Coaches Show Host Frank Forte said Perry brings much experience to the team.

Forte said the team struggled last year on offense, especially in the passing game. He said the hope for the team is that “better quarterback play will elevate that offense.”

FAU scored 19 points a game last year to Florida’s almost 40 points per game.

Gators coach Dan Mullen said he and the team are simply excited to get back on the field in the swamp.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Coverage of the game is on ESPN 98.1 FM 850 AM WRUF at 6:30 p.m.